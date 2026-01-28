WSP Says Distracted Driving Sends Semi Off I-90 Into Icy Water

A fully loaded double semi left the roadway on I-90 Tuesday afternoon and ended up sitting in several feet of icy water.

The scene quickly drew attention despite the crash not blocking traffic.

The Washington State Patrol District 6 reported the crash happened near milepost 107 on westbound I-90 just after noon. Troopers say the cause was distracted driving.

One Huge Semi, a Long Way Off I-90

The photo from the scene tells just how bad things got. The silver semi and its double trailers look to me to be at least 100 feet off the highway, sitting in what looks like a frozen, water-filled area beside I-90. The front of the truck is mostly submerged in an estimated three to four feet of water, with cracked ice surrounding the submerged cab and trailers.

This isn’t a minor slide into the shoulder. The truck is fully off the roadway and sitting deep in water that has mostly frozen over in the cold temperatures, but obviously not frozen solid. The ice looks broken around the semi but not piled in front, suggesting the semi likely started breaking through the ice as it slowed, and then sank.

If the semi had broken through immediately, there would have been a big splash of ice and water.

The rig appears to be a double-trailer setup commonly used for hauling grain, making the situation even more concerning with all the possible weight involved.

Washington State Patrol Photo Shows the Driver Trapped Inside

One of the things that caught my eye immediately was the driver appearing to still be inside the cab. There is deep water and broken ice surrounding the truck, and getting out may not have been immediately possible. As of 12:31 p.m., just after the crash and the Washington State Patrol's arrival, the driver can still be seen inside.

WSP confirmed the crash was not blocking traffic and said distracted driving was to blame. That simple line carries a lot of weight when you see the aftermath of a massive truck, frozen water, cracked ice, and a driver stuck waiting for help.

The crazy thing is that it easily could have been far worse.

