Tri-Cities Tourism Is Still Great Even if You Hate Wine

I know it's hard to believe but people love visiting Tri-Cities. Yes, you may have lived here for a while but chances are there's a reason you were drawn to the area in the first place unless you were born here or had no choice in the move. What I'm trying to say is that from the outside looking in, Tri-Cities proves to be a very attractive spot for tourists. We may lack the World's Largest Soiled Gym Sock or the Mona Lisa, but we make up for it with golden tumbleweeds.

Here are some fun activities that make Tri-Cities a tourist destination for non-wine-drinkers.

While a lot of Tri-Cities' tourism economy is driven by all of the wonderful wineries nearby, there's more to us than alcohol.

Explore the downtown of an old World War II town!

See, when you frame the Uptown Shopping Center in this way, strolling through the antique stores feels more magical than ever.

Eat like Guy Fieri in this mid-sized oasis.

It's true! Guy Fieri has filmed his Diners, Dives, & Drive-Ins show at six Tri-Cities restaurants, most of which are still open.

See tomorrow's sports stars today.

Tri-Cities is a sports town, as seen by the way they pack the Toyota Center in Kennewick on a wintery Friday night. But did you know hockey fans will travel from all over to take in a Tri-City Americans game? People love sports that much. Not to mention the possibility of seeing an NHL All-Star playing when he's in high school.

So, there you go. You don't even need to drink to have a good time around here. But I drink anyway.