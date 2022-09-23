Tri-Cities Delays: US-395 Blue Bridge Lanes Closed Next Week

Get ready for major delays early next week because of inspections by the WSDOT. They will close down one lane each direction of the Blue Bridge and close off exits also. The details were released by the WSDOT in order for commuters next week to plan accordingly.

The inspections will close the southbound Lewis Street on-ramp and one lane of US-395 over the Blue Bridge on both Monday and Tuesday (September. 26-27) from 8:30am to 3pm. Then on Wednesday and Thursday (September 28-29) they will close one northbound lane on US-395 over the Blue Bridge and completely close the northbound on-ramp from Columbia Drive. Those also happen from 8:30am to 3pm.

Make sure to take a deep breath or just avoid the whole area next week all together!

