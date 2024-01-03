Tri-Cities Chinese Food Favorite Quietly Closed After the New Year

You may not even realize that it is already closed!

Tri-Cities Chinese Food Favorite is Now Closed

Slowly, fans of a longtime favorite restaurant in the Tri-Cities are realizing it is now closed and not coming back. If you missed the announcement almost a year ago, the restaurant owners announced last April that they would be retiring and selling the business after their family had owned it since opening in 1965. The owners Ted and Amy Wong said in an interview with Tri-Cities Business News "Until the past two years, (Ted) has been working at the restaurant seven days a week, 10 hours per day" and are taking a well-deserved retirement. Ted and Amy Wong took over the business from Ted's father, Lee Wong who established the business in 1965. Since then a lot of people raised in the Tri-Cities area have fond memories that now have to stay memories.

NOW CLOSED -The Chinese Gardens: 1520 N 4th Ave, Pasco, WA 99301

The last day the Chinese Gardens was open was New Year's Eve 2023 and is now permanently closed. The closing of the longtime restaurant means losing one of the longest-running businesses in the area. Richland’s oldest business is the Spudnut Shop, which opened in 1948 at the Richland Wye. Now it is located in the Uptown Shopping Center where it has been since 1950. Lee’s Tahitian opened in 1952 and is a close second although it originally opened as Vina’s Tahitian, according to the East Benton County Historical Society. Tri-Cities original Zip's Drive-In and The Hill Restaurant are also notable longtime food businesses still around today.