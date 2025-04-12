What’s Really Behind All the Speed Traps This Month? Inside WSP’s Spring Crackdown

It’s sunny, and Washington drivers are seeing a lot more patrol cars, speed traps, and a stronger presence from law enforcement on the roads, but there is a reason. So, what's going on? Well, it’s not just the usual springtime traffic jams. The Washington State Patrol has just started a major spring crackdown and are warning drivers that want to test their luck...DON'T.

Why Are Speed Traps More Common Right Now?

First off, it’s no secret that the weather is warming up, and with that comes a rise in traffic speeding and drunk drivers. Whether it’s road trips, events, or just longer daylight hours, there are more people on the road. We all love sunny days, but it also means a higher risk of accidents if drivers aren’t paying attention or are tempted to break the law.

Construction Zones Are Prime Enforcement Areas

Another reason speed traps are on the rise? The state’s ongoing construction projects. Right now, roadwork is happening all over Washington, from busy interchanges to mountain passes. WSDOT (Washington State Department of Transportation) wants people to remember that speed limits in work zones are reduced for the safety of both drivers and construction crews. So, if you’re not keeping an eye on those flashing signs, you could end up getting a ticket for speeding where you least expect it.

The Spring “Speed Emphasis” Campaign

Every year, WSP ramps up its enforcement efforts in the spring, and this year is no different. The Spring Speed Emphasis is an initiative that focuses on catching speeders before they cause serious accidents. With more roadwork, school zones, and higher travel volume, it’s easy to see why this time of year is especially critical for ensuring safety on the roads.

What’s the Penalty for Speeding in a Work Zone?

If you’re caught speeding in a construction zone, you’re looking at a much steeper fine. WSP is especially vigilant about enforcing these reduced speed limits to protect road workers, and fines are often doubled in these areas.

The best way to stay out of trouble is to pay attention to road signs, and when you see those flashing lights of a construction zone, slow down. That doesn’t just save you from a ticket, it could save a life.