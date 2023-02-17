Wild Snowstorm to Hit Most All of Washington State Next Week

Wild Snowstorm to Hit Most All of Washington State Next Week

Canva-Getty

Snow is Coming to Washington Again

If you thought spring was here and winter was mostly over in Washington State, think again.

Canva-Getty
loading...

When and Where is Snow Expected

Just pick a location in Washington and you are expected to get snow on at least one day next week. Even the southern coast of Washington State is expected to get snow on two different days. Seattle has snow forecast for 3 different days and the mountain passes are looking like they will be treacherous with a 40-60% chance of more than 12 inches of snow.

Canva-Getty
loading...

Seattle Snow Forecast - February 20-26, 2023

Seattle is expected to get snow in the middle of next week, but not enough to impact travel unless you wander near the mountain passes.

Canva-Getty
loading...

loading...
Canva-Getty
loading...

Ocean Shores Snow Forecast - February 20-26, 2023

Even Ocean Shores on the southern coast of Washington is expecting some snow falling from the sky. Not a lot, but some is expected on two different days.

Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

Olympia Snow Forecast - February 20-26, 2023

Light but consistent snow over a few days next week. High humidity is also forecast making fog or freezing fog a possibility.

Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

Snoqualmie Pass Snow Forecast - February 20-26, 2023

Snoqualmie Pass lives up to the "snow" in its name once again with heavy snow expected and dangerous wind chill conditions on Wednesday night. More than 12 inches of snow is expected in mountain passes.

Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

loading...
Canva-Getty
loading...

Spokane Snow Forecast - February 20-26, 2023

Spokane gets hit hard on Tuesday and Wednesday. Really cold temps cause wind chill dangers on Wednesday and then more snow is expected on the weekend.

Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

Tri-Cities Snow Forecast - February 20-26, 2023

The Tri-Cities area of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland only has a chance of snow on one day, with windy cold temperatures on the next.

loading...
Canva-Getty
loading...

Canva-Getty
loading...

Ritzville Snow Forecast - February 20-26, 2023

Not much is expected in Ritzville, but it is one of the most traveled by small towns sitting next to I-90 in the middle of the state.

Canva-Getty
loading...

You can check the forecast where you live if your area was not listed here at WeatherBug.

A Bunch of Amazing Celebrities You Know & Love are From Washington

Washington's A-listers, Oscar winners, Grammy winners, and faces of big franchises in one comprehensive list.

These are celebrities that have been born in, moved to, or lived in Washington.
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA