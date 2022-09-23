Outpouring Of Tri-Cities Love As Popular Dog Boarding Kennel Owner Retires

One of Tri-Cities' most popular dog kennel owners is retiring. If you have ever scrolled Facebook and even if you don't have pets that have stayed at their kennels, you've seen their photos with all the happiness and cuteness you can handle.



huck finn kennels/facebook huck finn kennels/facebook loading...

An outpouring of love from customers as a popular dog boarding owner is retiring.

Get our free mobile app

Huck, the owner of Huck Finn Kennels announced his retirement yesterday on the Huck Finn Kennels Facebook page.

facebook/huck finn facebook/huck finn loading...

The announcement reads as such:

I want to sincerely thank all the customers and their pets that have supported us since we started Huck Finn Kennels.

The time has come for me to try out some retirement. I leave with the belief that we always worked hard to provide some of the best pet care in the Tri-Cities.

The phone will still be answered and dogs will still be playing, but I’ll be fishing, hunting, or spending time with family.

Huck

facebook/huck finn facebook/huck finn loading...

Huck has fans. A lot of fans. The Facebook page was flooded with well-wishes and memories from customers wishing Huck well in his retirement.

facebook/huck finn facebook/huck finn loading...

No word on the future of Huck Finn Kennels in the posting but down in the comment section it was mentioned that new owners and management will take over.

You can tell by the thousands of photos and comments that Huck is well loved. We wish him the best in his much-deserved retirement.

You can learn more about Huck Finn Kennels here