Outpouring Of Tri-Cities Love As Popular Dog Boarding Kennel Owner Retires

One of Tri-Cities' most popular dog kennel owners is retiring. If you have ever scrolled Facebook and even if you don't have pets that have stayed at their kennels, you've seen their photos with all the happiness and cuteness you can handle.
An outpouring of love from customers as a popular dog boarding owner is retiring.
Huck, the owner of Huck Finn Kennels announced his retirement yesterday on the Huck Finn Kennels Facebook page.
The announcement reads as such:
Huck has fans. A lot of fans. The Facebook page was flooded with well-wishes and memories from customers wishing Huck well in his retirement.
No word on the future of Huck Finn Kennels in the posting but down in the comment section it was mentioned that new owners and management will take over.
You can tell by the thousands of photos and comments that Huck is well loved. We wish him the best in his much-deserved retirement.
You can learn more about Huck Finn Kennels here