The “Snow” in Washington’s Snoqualmie Pass Starts This Friday Night

Snow arrives in the Washington mountain passes this weekend but just how bad will it be?

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Warning for Travelers on Washington's Main Mountain Passes

The snow is expected to hit the mountain passes of Washington State this Friday evening and last at least until the start of next week. We have already seen some snow in parts of the Cascades, but nothing has really hampered travel across the passes yet. The storm forecast to hit this Friday could be the first impactful snowfall of the season, but how bad will it actually be?

Snoqualmie Pass Weekend Travel Forecast (November 10-12, 2023)

A to Z of Washington Winter Safety