Snag $30 Carnival Wristbands for 2025 Benton Franklin Fair

Get the Best Deal of the Season on 2025 Benton Franklin Fair Carnival Wristbands

Skip the lines and get a head start on the fun with the best deal of the year for the 2025 Benton Franklin Fair! The fair, set for August 19-23, 2025, is offering an incredible pre-sale package that combines carnival rides, admission, and a cuddly stuffed animal, all for just $30. That’s $15 in savings compared to buying tickets separately, making this a must-have for families looking to make the most of the fair experience.

For just $30, you get a wristband for a full day of carnival rides, a youth admission ticket for children ages 6-12, and a soft, cuddly stuffed animal to take home as a souvenir. It's a fantastic and economical way to guarantee a fun-filled day for the kids while avoiding the extra cost and long lines. Instead, save some cash and get straight to the fun.

This offer is available only while supplies last, so it’s a good idea to grab your wristband asap! You can pick up the discounted wristbands at Kennewick Ranch & Home or the Benton Franklin Fair office in Pasco while they last.

Kennewick Ranch & Home Hours: Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day

Phone: (509) 737-1996

Fair Office (Pasco) Hours: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day

Phone: (509) 222-3749