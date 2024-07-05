Meet BroTatoe…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is a one year old border collie mix who is as cool as his name indicates. BroTatoe still has his puppy energy, being as young as he is, but he also knows when it's time to chill out and play it cool.

Just look at that happy smile, a smile that could greet you everyday if yours becomes BroTatoes furever home. His smile is still front and center despite the circumstances that brought him to the shelter. BroTatoe was found, and rescued, by one of the animal control officers abandoned in Pasco tied to a backhoe.

Since arriving at the shelter on June 27, 2024, he's been winning over staff and volunteers alike with his irresistible charm and loving nature. BroTatoe walks well on a leash, knows basic commands, and is eager to make new furry friends. His friendly disposition extends to his kennel manners, where he patiently awaits visits from potential adopters.

Border Collie Mixes Are Amazing Dogs

This handsome fellow embodies the classic traits of a border collie: intelligence, boundless energy, and a loyal demeanor. Border collies are renowned for their intelligence and thrive in environments where they are mentally and physically stimulated.

BroTatoe would flourish with activities that challenge his mind and keep him active. His wonderfully silly smile and affectionate personality make him a perfect addition to any loving home. This is a pup that just wants to find and love his human.

So How Do I Meet BroTatoe If I'm Thinking of Adopting Him?

TCAS operates Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm, and no appointment is needed to meet our animals. Come meet BroTatoe and discover firsthand the joy he can bring to a forever family. BroTatoe's adoption fee is $50, which includes microchipping, up-to-date vaccines, and spaying/neutering. For those interested in adopting and currently have other dogs at home, we require meet and greets to ensure compatibility.

Enjoy a few more photos of BroTatoe below from our friends at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and remember to tune in Friday mornings in the 8am hour to hear all about our featured Pet of The Week.