Thunder at the Mountain: The Ultimate Family Fun Event of the Summer!

We are in the hight of monster truck season and we have more coming our way at Thunder at the Mountain. On July 12th & 13th , the Red Mountain Event Center will host the most electrifying event of the summer, (So they say) packed with activities and attractions for the entire family.

Event Highlights:

Monster Truck Madness: You can experience the thrill of monster trucks like never before. You get to see jaw-dropping stunts and massive jumps that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Pit Party with Ride Alongs: Kick off the evening with a Pit Party at 5:30 PM. Get up close with the monster trucks and even enjoy ride-alongs!

Jet Car Action: Hold your breath as jet cars blaze the track, delivering speed and spectacle.

MX Wheelie Competition: The ultimate showdown on two wheels, featuring the best in motocross wheelie action.

Meet Megasouras: Don’t miss your chance to meet the one and only Megasouras.

Event Schedule:

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Pit Party: 5:30 PM

Main Event Begins: 7:30 PM

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $5.00 - $25.00

Specialty Tickets: Discounts for seniors (62+), military personnel, and veterans

Youth Tickets (3-12 years) and Teen Tickets (13-17 years)

Children 2 & Under: Free

Parking: $5.00 (They ask you buy parking onine)

Note: Your order confirmation number is your ticket. You will be checked in by this number, and it cannot be duplicated.

Food and Beverage:

Various food vendors will be on-site both days.

Red Mountain Event Center Concessions will offer a wide range of snacks, drinks, candy, toys, trinkets, apparel, and more.

Outside food and beverages are not allowed, except for water (unless medical exemptions apply).

Beer gardens will be open for attendees 21 and over, starting at 5:00 PM.

See Some Monster Trucks:

Take family, friends, and loved ones to Thunder at the Mountain for an unforgettable experience. Whether you're a fan of monster trucks, jet cars, motocross, or simply looking for a fun-filled event, It sure seams like Thunder at the Mountain has something for everyone.