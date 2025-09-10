Washington State Patrol Responds to Multiple Morning Semi-Truck Crashes

It’s not every morning that the Washington State Patrol has to deal with not one, but two separate semi-truck incidents. Yet, that is what happened this morning.

Trooper Rick Johnson from the Washington State Patrol shared updates this morning that looked like crash course training for semi drivers.

The Washington I-5 Overpass Sign Warned No Trucks Allowed

Let’s start with downtown Seattle, where a long white semi decided to test fate after trying to make a right-hand turn from Spring Street onto the I-5 overpass. The problem? The big yellow sign right above clearly warned: “No right turn for truck combinations.”

Signs like this are not there for decoration, but are there for a good reason. The warning is because geometry shows that trucks with a large turning radius or trailer length can not make the turn. The driver ended with the trailer high-centered on the barrier. Its wheels dangled like a kid swinging their legs from a chair, all while blocking the onramp.

A Hazmat Rollover Near SeaTac

Not long after the onramp issue, the Washington State Patrol was called to a bigger mess where a semi rolled over on SR-509 near South 188th Street. The trailer, labeled “Airostream Logistics,” had tipped over into a ditch. The trailer disconnected from the semi when it tipped over, while the cab stayed upright.

EMTs, fire crews, and even a hazmat team rushed to the scene. Thankfully, the hazmat response cleared without a major incident, but the highway closure left drivers with no choice but to wait.

Two semis, and two different scenarios, but the lesson is the same.

