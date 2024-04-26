[PHOTOS] Closed Washington Pass Update: Open by Memorial Day?

Washington State Department of Transportation crews have been working on 2 still-closed mountain passes, but how close are they to finishing?

Washington State Department of Transportation Updates on Closed Mountain Passes

If you are hoping to drive over any of the two still-closed mountain passes in Washington State, you are going to have to wait a while. Both the Chinook and Cayuse Passes in Washington State have been closed all winter and crews are still digging out. Washington State Department of Transportation crews started work to clear both mountain passes in March on SR-410 and SR-123, but have had slow going so far. WSDOT announced it is still too early to give the official reopening date for either Chinook or Cayuse. However, there is some good news from the announcement about the estimated opening goal.

WSDOT Crews Battle Deep Snow and Fallen Trees on Roadways

The Washington State Department of Transportation crews are not only dealing with deep snow but tons and tons of fallen trees. Crews will have to cut the fallen logs in chinks and have them all removed. You can see from the released pictures from WSDOT that the amount of trees seems almost endless. The Washington State Department of Transportation will have to clear all the fallen trees and snow from all 31 miles of highway before the passes can open. The good news is the opening date of Memorial Day Weekend is still possible. See an updated gallery of photos from all the progress the Washington State Department of Transportation has made recently posted directly below.

WSDOT Chinook & Cayuse Pass Update: April 2024