Why Working as a Server is Better in Washington

There's been a debate for generations that has gotten pretty heated at times. Should you tip? That's the question asked at the beginning of Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, a scene that showcased the director's distinctive writing style. Fair warning, since it's a Quentin Tarantino movie, this video will have language not meant to be heard by human ears.

More than 30 years later, the same question is still being asked. The answer sometimes comes down to where you live.

Do waiters and waitresses get paid regardless of tips in Washington?

Yes! Servers will make at least minimum wage, which is up to $15.74 in Washington as of 2023. As this post indicates, they're not solely reliant on tips as in other states. This means you can tip based on the quality of service you receive, not feelings of guilt. If you're like me, you start feeling nervous when the iPad flips over with the tip screen.

How much do you tip?

This is entirely up to the individual. You're not required to tip and since servers across Washington are making at least minimum wage, you don't have to feel guilty if you don't tip much. Some people don't like to tip and won't tip, which I find a little sad. Personally, I try to tip at least 15% of my bill, which is standard. If the service was really good, I go higher and start looking for dollar bills. I tip my budtenders, too.

