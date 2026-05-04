A Graduate from Pasco, Just Made the Seattle Seahawks Dance Team

Kylie Buttars grew up in Pasco, walked the halls of Chiawana High School, and just earned a spot on one of the most recognizable NFL dance squads in the country.

The 2026 Seattle Seahawks Dancers roster has a Tri-Cities name on it, and that deserves a moment. Not just because I am a huge Seahawks fan, or because my wife is friends with her mother.

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This is a big deal. Let's talk about why.

What It Takes to Make The Seahawks Dancers Team

The "Seahawks Dancers" audition process is not a casual tryout. It is a multi-stage, highly competitive process that draws talented dancers from across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Candidates must be at least 18 with a high school diploma just to walk in the door.

From there, the process involves virtual pre-selection rounds, in-person closed final auditions held in April, and learning professional-level choreography from experienced choreographers on the fly.

They are looking for the kind of energy that translates in a stadium packed with 70,000 people.

It is a grind. Most dancers who try out don't make it.

Kylie Made the Final Cut

After completing the full audition process in Seattle this spring, Kylie Buttars officially earned her spot on the 2026 squad. The announcement was released locally on the social media page of her past High School and spread from there.

Pasco is a football town, a proud community, and now it has a Seahawks Dancer to cheer for on Sundays.

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As a Seattle Seahawks season ticket holder, congratulations, Kylie. I will see you next season at Lumen Field. The 12s are lucky to have you on the sideline.

Go Seahawks!

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