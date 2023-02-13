Help Kennewick PD Find Road Rage Shooter in This Silver Sedan

Help Kennewick PD Find Road Rage Shooter in This Silver Sedan

Kennewick Police Looking for Kennewick Shooter

The Kennewick police have sent out an alert asking Tri-Cities to help them find a road rage shooter that fired his gun at a car in Kennewick.

Last week on February 7th, Kennewick police got reports of a gun fired at another car around Bob Olson Parkway & W Hildebrand Rd.

The shooter allegedly fired his gun a single time at another nearby car because of a road rage incident.

Male Fires Single Shot from Silver Sedan

The report says that a male fired a single shot and hit another vehicle after the road rage encounter.

After police arrived at the scene, they confirmed that a vehicle had been hit by a single bullet.

Police managed to get blurry photos of the suspect's car from the cameras of a school bus driving by at the time of the shooting.

You can see the silver sedan in the pictures.

People on the Facebook post identified the car as likely being a Hyundai Elantra around the year 2018.

Blurry Pictures Still Help Identify Suspect's Car

If you compare the pictures provided with pictures of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, you can see they are the same.

It is possible the car could be a Ford Focus, but I would say 99% chance it is the Hyundai Elantra.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Kennewick police non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or submit a tip on kpdtips.com. (23-009980).

