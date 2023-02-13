Help Kennewick PD Find Road Rage Shooter in This Silver Sedan
Kennewick Police Looking for Kennewick Shooter
The Kennewick police have sent out an alert asking Tri-Cities to help them find a road rage shooter that fired his gun at a car in Kennewick.
Last week on February 7th, Kennewick police got reports of a gun fired at another car around Bob Olson Parkway & W Hildebrand Rd.
The shooter allegedly fired his gun a single time at another nearby car because of a road rage incident.
Male Fires Single Shot from Silver Sedan
The report says that a male fired a single shot and hit another vehicle after the road rage encounter.
After police arrived at the scene, they confirmed that a vehicle had been hit by a single bullet.
Police managed to get blurry photos of the suspect's car from the cameras of a school bus driving by at the time of the shooting.
You can see the silver sedan in the pictures.
People on the Facebook post identified the car as likely being a Hyundai Elantra around the year 2018.
Blurry Pictures Still Help Identify Suspect's Car
If you compare the pictures provided with pictures of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, you can see they are the same.
It is possible the car could be a Ford Focus, but I would say 99% chance it is the Hyundai Elantra.
If you have any information about this case, please contact the Kennewick police non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or submit a tip on kpdtips.com. (23-009980).