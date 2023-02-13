Help Kennewick PD Find Road Rage Shooter in This Silver Sedan

Kennewick Police Looking for Kennewick Shooter

The Kennewick police have sent out an alert asking Tri-Cities to help them find a road rage shooter that fired his gun at a car in Kennewick.

Last week on February 7th, Kennewick police got reports of a gun fired at another car around Bob Olson Parkway & W Hildebrand Rd.

The shooter allegedly fired his gun a single time at another nearby car because of a road rage incident.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Male Fires Single Shot from Silver Sedan

The report says that a male fired a single shot and hit another vehicle after the road rage encounter.

After police arrived at the scene, they confirmed that a vehicle had been hit by a single bullet.

Police managed to get blurry photos of the suspect's car from the cameras of a school bus driving by at the time of the shooting.

You can see the silver sedan in the pictures.

People on the Facebook post identified the car as likely being a Hyundai Elantra around the year 2018.

loading...

Blurry Pictures Still Help Identify Suspect's Car

If you compare the pictures provided with pictures of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, you can see they are the same.

It is possible the car could be a Ford Focus, but I would say 99% chance it is the Hyundai Elantra.

credit Carmax credit Carmax loading...

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Kennewick police non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or submit a tip on kpdtips.com. (23-009980).