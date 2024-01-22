27 High-Rated Kennewick Restaurants Named by National Website

Is your favorite Kennewick, Washington restaurant on the list?

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Stacker.com Lists the Highest-Rated Kennewick Restaurants

It seems like multiple times a year, restaurant businesses in the Tri-Cities are ranked and now the first ranking of 2024 is here. The national website Stacker decided to rank Kennewick restaurants in order by review ratings and just published the list yesterday. They list 27 separate businesses and organized them by their Yelp reviews in order by star ranking. They only used restaurants with at least 20 reviews to make the list. First, we go through the Top 10, with the rest of the list located at the bottom.

Top 10 Highest-Rated Kennewick Restaurants for 2024

The rest of the list of the Highest-Rated restaurants in Kennewick is as follows:

#27. Graze

- Rating: 4.0/5 (293 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 8530 West Gage Blvd. Kennewick, Washington

#26. Maharaja Taste Of India

- Rating: 4.0/5 (107 reviews)

- Address: 8110 West Gage Blvd. Kennewick, Washington

#25. Rocco's Pizza - Kennewick

- Rating: 4.5/5 (56 reviews)

- Address: 7911 West Grandridge Blvd. Kennewick, Washington

#24. Birrieria El Sazón

- Rating: 4.5/5 (25 reviews)

- Address: 3115 West Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, Washington

#23. Seoul Fusion

- Rating: 4.5/5 (101 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 5011 West Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, Washington

#22. The Village Bistro

- Rating: 4.5/5 (141 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 5215 West Clearwater Ave. Ste 114 Kennewick, Washington

#21. J's Asian Flaming Grill

- Rating: 4.5/5 (125 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2632 West Kennewick Ave. Ste B Kennewick, Washington

#20. The Honey Baked Ham Company

- Rating: 4.5/5 (33 reviews)

- Address: 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd. #122 Kennewick, Washington

#19. Tip's Thai House

- Rating: 4.5/5 (135 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2909 South Quillan St. Ste 182 Kennewick, Washington

#18. Wine & More

- Rating: 4.5/5 (21 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3600 South Zintel Way Ste C Kennewick, Washington

#17. Taqueria El Molcajete

- Rating: 4.5/5 (32 reviews)

- Address: 321 North Columbia Center Blvd. Ste A Kennewick, Washington

#16. Stacks Mobile Bistro

- Rating: 4.5/5 (84 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 815 West Columbia Drive Kennewick, Washington

#15. Dagupan Grill

- Rating: 4.5/5 (130 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3911 W27th Ave. Ste 109 Kennewick, Washington

#14. Thai Elephant

- Rating: 4.5/5 (388 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 6030 West Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, Washington

#13. Aki Sushi

- Rating: 4.5/5 (412 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 321 North Columbia Center Blvd. Ste F Kennewick, Washington

#12. The Busy Bee Diner

- Rating: 4.5/5 (24 reviews)

- Address: 1505 West Kennewick Ave. Kennewick, Washington

#11. Masala Indian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5/5 (379 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3321 West Kennewick Ave. Ste 100 Kennewick, Washington

Read the entire article posted by Stacker.com by clicking here.