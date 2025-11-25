This morning (Tuesday, November 25, 2025), the Washington State Patrol reported a fatal crash north of Pasco.

The fatal two-car collision at SR-395 and Vineyard Drive is on a stretch of highway locals already know as a trouble spot. Traffic crawled through a single lane for nearly two hours as troopers worked the scene during the investigation.

Another SR-395 Fatal Crash at a Dangerous Intersection with a History

For many drivers, the backup was inconvenient, but for the families involved, this crash changed everything. It is the kind of local news that upsets your stomach, especially when these repeated tragedies keep happening.

This specific intersection has earned a rough reputation over the last few years. Every year, multiple serious and fatal crashes happen in that same spot, and people in the community have been calling for improvements for a long time. The combination of high speeds, crossing traffic, and limited visibility has made it one of the most feared junctions in the region.

Washington State Patrol Reports Roadway is Now Clear

WSP has cleared the roadway, and traffic is back to normal, but the bigger issue still hangs in the air: how many more of these crashes need to happen before the design is addressed?

More details about the victims of the crash are expected soon from the Washington State Patrol, but for now, the community is once again left grieving and hoping leaders finally take another look at making this intersection safer.

