Moses Lake Man Accused of Brutal Attack

(Moses Lake, WA) -- Police in Moses Lake have arrested a man they say brutally beat a woman multiple times. This happened early Thursday morning off the 200 Block of East 9th Ave in Moses Lake. Officers were called out to domestic disturbance and, once on scene, they found a woman with multiple injuries.

She told police she had been arguing with the suspect, identified as 25-year-old George Zeno. It was during the argument that Zeno hit the victim with a baseball bat multiple times. He then wrapped a charging cord around her neck, pulling on the cord until it broke. The suspect then grabbed the bat and placed it over the victim’s throat, pressing down on it.

Police say Zeno fled the scene before they could get there, but officers were quickly able to track him down and taken him into custody. They also found a semi-automatic rifle at Zeno's apartment, and he is not eligible to possess firearms. Zeno was booked into Grant County Jail on 2nd Degree Attempted Murder and 2nd Degree Domestic Assault involving domestic violence, along with unlawful possession of a firearm 1st Degree