Did the Newly Seen China Spy Satellite Fly Over Washington State?

There is a high-altitude balloon from China flying over the United States right now that was first spotted in Billings Montana heading east. Did it fly over Washington State, and what is it doing now?

Chinese Spy Balloon Seen Over the United States

The spy balloon was first seen in Billings Montana on Wednesday, February 1st heading east. After the balloon was spotted, multiple agencies rushed to figure out that it originated from China and had blown in from Alaska, and then entered Canadian airspace. One of the first reports was from the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Today the Balloon Changed Course Over the Pentagon

The balloon had maintained course until today when the United States Military tracked the balloon shifting course to fly over the Pentagon according to Reuters. This discovery caused U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a recently planned visit to China. The change of direction to fly over the United Stated Military headquarters goes against the Chinese claim saying it is a civilian weather balloon off course. The Pentagon had a press conference where Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said "We know this is a Chinese balloon and that it has the ability to maneuver."

Why Doesn't The Military Shoot It Down?

The United States Military says the balloon is expected to stay in US airspace for a few days, so they have time to access what to do. The military says the balloon poses no military threat and that means no rushed action is needed. They have not said if they plan to destroy or capture the balloon and the Pentagon declines to speculate on possible plans. Twitter has a few suggestions to eliminate the balloon from US airspace. One user thought Montana residents should try to shoot it out of the sky with rifles.

Did the China Spy Balloon Fly Over Washington State?

After the balloon was spotted over Billings Montana and the course was tracked, they saw that the balloon flew off the coast of Russia and into Alaska. The balloon coasted at around 60,000 feet in the air and floated into Canada from Alaska. After entering Canadian airspace the balloon flew southeast until reaching the United States border over Montana. According to the US Military, the spy balloon did not fly over Washington but was close to its border. Whew!! lol