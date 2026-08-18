Car Crashed, Rolled, and Caught Fire on Bob Olson Parkway, but Nobody Is Surprised

Kennewick Police reported a rollover that caused a fire on Bob Olson Parkway, and the online response was immediate, summed up in one comment: "Gee, Bob Olson Parkway, what a surprise."

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That tells you everything about how people who live in the Tri-Cities feel about this road.

The Bob Olson Parkway Crash Happened Late Last Night in Kennewick on August 17

Kennewick Police and Fire were sent to Bob Olson Parkway and South Taft Street after multiple 911 callers reported a car that had rolled over and caught fire around midnight. Officers arrived to find a sedan upside down, completely on fire, just off the roadway. The driver was already out of the vehicle and uninjured when police arrived. He was the only person in the car when it crashed.

Police report that the driver was cited for reckless driving, which carries a fine starting around $250 and can escalate depending on the circumstances, including potential jail time if the charge is elevated.

KPD put it in very plain and simple language for people to understand: driving fast is driving dangerously, and it was luck that no one was injured.

The People of Tri-Cities Have a Name For This Road

I live near Bob Olson Parkway and can hear both cars and bikes “driving” on it all the time. Some of the comments say, "Bob Olson Raceway." "The Olsen 500." "Bob Olson Speedway strikes again."

Multiple people all describe the same thing: that this road is treated like a racetrack on a daily basis, and it has been that way since it was built years ago.

One person in the comment section described cars racing from their apartment. One person who says they drive it regularly also points out the deep drainage ditches along the edges as a constant hazard for anyone who drifts off the road at speed.

Several people called for lower speed limits, speed bumps and traffic signals at the major intersections.

A Road Designed With Curves for a Reason

One longtime commuter pointed out that the curves on Bob Olson Parkway were likely engineered intentionally to slow traffic, thinking a straight road through that corridor would become an even worse racetrack. The curves are there to help, but they likely are not helping enough.

Nobody was hurt this time, but something tells me it won't be the last.

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