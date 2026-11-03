WSP Trooper Pulls Driver to Safety Moments Before Patrol Car Is Hit [VIDEO]

A Washington State trooper is safe after a deadly situation in which a suspected impaired driver struck the officer's car while he was conducting another DUI investigation.

Washington State Trooper Jumps Barrier to Escape DUI Crash

In a posting from the Washington State Patrol's Facebook page, on November 1st, Trooper MacDonald had spotted a disabled vehicle in the HOV lane and soon discovered that the driver might be incapacitated.

He started a DUI investigation.

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Washington Trooper Saves Driver From Oncoming DUI Suspect

As Trooper MacDonald was on the side of the road with the driver, his patrol cruiser was struck by another vehicle, sending it into the disabled vehicle.

Just prior to impact, and with little time to react, Trooper MacDonald jumped over the barrier, pulling the driver with him to get them both out of the collision's path.

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Luckily, the driver and Trooper MacDonald escaped harm, and the driver of the car that struck the patrol cruiser was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault.

This isn't Trooper MacDonald's first close call. Last year, his patrol car was also struck by an impaired driver. Thankfully, he was outside the vehicle at the time and was not injured.

The WSP is reminding drivers that impaired driving is a severe offense and driving drunk puts you and others at deadly risk.

The video below is terrifying and comes as a somber reminder to not drink and drive. You can watch the video here