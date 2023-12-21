Reckless Gunman on the Loose After Shooting Up I-182

Reckless Gunman on the Loose After Shooting Up I-182

Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help.

On Wednesday, just after 8 am, a man driving a white Mercedes was entering westbound I-182 at 20th in Pasco. As he was driving, he noticed the driver of blue Ford F-150 point a gun at him.

The driver of the Mercedes pulled over into the median and stopped. Meanwhile, the driver of the blue truck fired several shots into the air and continued westbound on the highway. No one was injured.

WSP is asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them. If you have any information about the involved two-door, blue, F-150 truck and the driver who discharged the firearm, please contact WSP Detective Ryan Sauve at 509-572-5161 or 509-734-5817.

