Reckless Gunman on the Loose After Shooting Up I-182

Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help.

Get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, just after 8 am, a man driving a white Mercedes was entering westbound I-182 at 20th in Pasco. As he was driving, he noticed the driver of blue Ford F-150 point a gun at him.

Canva Canva loading...

The driver of the Mercedes pulled over into the median and stopped. Meanwhile, the driver of the blue truck fired several shots into the air and continued westbound on the highway. No one was injured.

WSP is asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them. If you have any information about the involved two-door, blue, F-150 truck and the driver who discharged the firearm, please contact WSP Detective Ryan Sauve at 509-572-5161 or 509-734-5817.

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)