WSP Trooper Has Warning for The Person Who Left Their SUV Stranded

Harsh words are for the person who abandoned their vehicle on the Blue Bridge.

Get our free mobile app

And if you were stuck in Saturday's horrendous traffic backup, I'm sorry. That backup was caused by this person's mistake or stupidity. Going off WSP Trooper Chris Thorson's tweet of finding a falsified trip permit, my guess is that the person responsible may be facing charges.

I had always heard that it was against the law to run out of gas on a bridge.

In fact, it is unlawful to leave a vehicle unattended on a highway in Washington. It's considered illegal parking to abandon your vehicle on a Washington highway.

What should you do if you're stalled on a bridge?

According to Trooper Thorson, you should call 9 1 1. They'll send an Incident Response Truck to get your vehicle out of the way and help get you assistance with a towing service. That's what this person should have done. I'm pretty sure they'll NEVER leave their vehicle left unattended again. What are your thoughts?

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State