WSDOT Looking to Reunite Lost Stuffed Cow With Owner

We've all had our favorite toys when we were kids. My son Logan loved his stuffed tiger, and my little brother loved the stuffed bull that he called "Beefy."

Get our free mobile app

Losing our toys can be heartbreaking, just like the movie Toy Story, and now the Washington State Department of Transportation is trying to reunite a wayward stuffed toy cow with their owner.

Stuffed Cow Found on Busy Washington Highway

In a posting by the WSDOT, the stuffed cow, which is white and pink with yellow horns, was found along northbound I-405 just south of NE 116th St in Kirkland on Feb. 5th.

WSDOT Via Facebook WSDOT Via Facebook loading...

READ NOW: Senior Pasco Pup Rip Needs A New Home - Can You Help?

The WSDOT crew joked that the cow is safe, had a bath, and is currently hanging out at the maintenance shop.

WSDOT Rescues Wandering Stuffed Cow Near Kirkland

The WSDOT is searching for the person who lost this cow, and it's heartwarming that the entire state is coming together to reunite them.

If you recognize this cow or if this is your cow, let the WSDOT know, and you'll be reunited.