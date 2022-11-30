Is it Legal to Pass a Snow Plow in WA and OR? [VIDEO]

Snow plows make the roads safe for us to reach our destinations.

Is it legal to pass a snow plow? From the Oregon Department of Transportation:

As a reminder to motorists, passing on the right is illegal when there is no lane available and the driver does not have a clear view ahead (ORS 811.415). Many, if not most plows have retractable wing plows that extend eight feet into the right lane and use of the wing plow severely restricts a driver’s view into the right lane.

Get our free mobile app

As more snow is dumped, WSDOT and ODOT snow plows will be doing their jobs of clearing roads, sanding, and salting. While this driver was passing on the left, it's always best to stay behind the snow plow.

A couple of reminders from WSDOT for driving in snow and encountering a snow plow:

Slow down.

Give road crews plenty of room to work.

Don't pass a plow, operators have limited visibility of other vehicles and may be throwing snow from either direction.

Leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Give yourself extra room to stop.

Driving in inclement weather is stressful. Always know road conditions before you go. In WA, Call 511, 800.695.7623, or visit WSDOT.com, In OR, visit Tripcheck.com.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.