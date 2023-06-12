This Tiny Washington State Town Breaks World Big Cherry Pie Record

One Small Town In Washington State Holds The World's Record For Cherry Pie

The 4th of July is around the corner and nothing says America like a slice of cherry pie. We all know that George Washington was famous for chopping down a cherry tree and it's fitting that one of the world's largest cherry pies is right here in Washington State.



The World's Largest Cherry Pie Gets Baked In Washington State Every 4th Of July

One small town in Washington State bakes up the world's largest cherry every 4th of July and it costs over $800 to put it all together. The pie alone weighs over a half-ton and residents get to help themselves to a free slice every 4th of July.

The tiny town of George in Washington State has the honor of baking up the world's largest cherry pie according to worldrecordacademy.com. The honor was bestowed back in 2012 and hasn't been broken as of this writing.

The Gorge at George is famous for its Amphitheater in Grant County but this town of 800 enjoys the honor of baking up the world's largest cherry pie every 4th of July.

Just to give you an idea of how big the cherry pie is, it measures 8-foot by 8-foot square pan brimming with 75 gallons of sugary pie filling according to worldrecordacademy.com

So if you are looking for a sweet getaway, why not check out the world's largest cherry pie this 4th of July in George Washington?

