Woman Stopping for Ducks Arrested in Stolen Vehicle in Kennewick Park

A woman was arrested in a stolen vehicle in a Kennewick Park on Friday.

Sarah Miller was stopped for ducks crossing in the street at Columbia Park. Police attempted to apprehend her, however, she tried to walk away from the scene.

The woman was taken into custody and arrested for possession.

Miller was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, and for multiple outstanding warrants. A passenger in the stolen vehicle Miller was driving was also arrested for outstanding warrants.

