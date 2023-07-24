Exciting Weekend Ahead in WA: Art in the Park or Water Follies?

The most fun this weekend is in Tri-Cities with two exciting events!

Water Follies-Facebook-Art in the Park-Facebook Water Follies-Facebook-Art in the Park-Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

The 2023 Water Follies Columbia Cup and STCU Over the River Air Show, and the famous Art in the Park Festival are this weekend. The family friendly events take place along the majestic Columbia River in Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland.

The 2023 Columbia Cup is on the Columbia River in Kennewick and Pasco.

The hydro races have been around for decades, thrilling fans of all ages. If you're into hydros (boats) that fly on the river, this is the place for you! You can view the action at Kennewick's Columbia Park or in Pasco. The fun starts on Friday with the Dash for Cash, with the top 4 teams competing for a cash prize. Racing starts on Saturday and concluding on Sunday with the winner taking home the Columbia Cup. The STCU Over the River Air Show is at 11 am Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Plan for a hot weekend, and a lot of fun. Don't forget the boat race essentials. Transportation to and from the boat races is provided by Ben Franklin Transit. Shuttles will run every hour beginning at 8 am on Saturday and Sunday.

The Art in the Park Festival is at Howard Amon Park in Richland.

Art n the Park Festival-Facebook Art n the Park Festival-Facebook loading...

Featuring live music, food trucks, a lot of art, and more, you're invited to the festival with over 300 artists. Bring the whole family for all the fun!

Art In the Park-Facebook Art In the Park-Facebook loading...

The Art in the Park Festival is presented by STCU. Transportation to the festival is provided by Ben Franklin Transit. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes.

Top 10-Tri-Cities Campgrounds 10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities

7 Ways to Beat the Tri-Cities Heat 5 Sure ways to keep cool in the HOT Tri-Cities Summer.