Have You Ever Seen Washington’s Most Amazing Lake?

Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area is lush with over 600 miles of shoreline, it is the largest lake and reservoir in Washington. It was created in 1941 and named for President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The crystal-clear waters cover more than 150 miles, and there are many beaches and coves to explore.

Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.

Lake Roosevelt is popular for boating, fishing, swimming, and camping. People love to canoe and kayak on the lake. And, if you love birdwatching, you're in luck to catch a view of some of nature's finest.

There are several self-guided walking trails winding among the pines and scenic beauty. From rugged cliffs to dense forestry, people flock from all over to experience it.

What is the history of the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area?

In 1941, the Grand Coulee Dam, which was constructed on the Columbia River as part of the Columbia River Basin Project. In 1946 it was established as the Coulee Dam Recreational Area. It was renamed for President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1996. You can learn more here.

Where is the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area?

It's located between Grand Coulee Dam and Northport, Washington. Driving directions are available here.

