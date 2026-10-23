Update: New Details Released in Deadly Pasco Traffic Stop Shooting

We've been following the recent Pasco shooting that occurred on October 21st near Road 103 and Argent Road. Here are updated details from the Richland Police Department:

Richland Police Release New Details About Fatal Pasco Shooting

Richland Police Department, members of the Richland Police Department’s Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (SER-ICAC) Task Force, K-9 Unit, Street Crimes Unit, and Criminal Investigations Division assisted with a multi-agency operation in Pasco involving Christopher Hall Derrick (1/25/79), a Pasco resident connected to a federal investigation.

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New Details Emerge in Fatal Shooting During Pasco Traffic

During the service of arrest and search warrants related to federal charges of receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material, the RPD K-9 Unit and Street Crimes Unit detectives stopped Derrick’s vehicle near Road 103 and Argent Road.

Derrick was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was shot after producing a weapon from inside the vehicle

READ MORE: Pasco Police Shooting Near Road 103 and Argent Road

The RPD Street Crimes Unit detective who utilized deadly force during this incident was identified as Ukiah Petersen. The Richland Police Department placed him on administrative leave.

The Spokane County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy today, October 22, 2026, to determine the cause of death of the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.