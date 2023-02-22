Unbelievable Money Saving Steal Awaits You in Portland Today!

Anyone looking for an affordable place to stay in Portland, you just got LUCKY!

I did the research on Airbnb and found the best place ever!

Hubby and I were looking for a great place to stay in Portland for the weekend. We're visiting for a concert. We need an affordable place to hang our heads for the night. After searching Airbnb, we came upon this place.

It's everything we need and according to the listing:

Just because it's a Tiny Home doesn't mean you should have to miss out on anything you need for your time in Portland. All the amenities of your usual house have been perfectly fit into this luxurious space. A well-sized kitchen and bathroom will make you wonder why everyone isn't going "Tiny".

I don't know about you, but, we're only in town for the weekend. This place has everything we need.

See for yourself:

Unbelievable Money Saving Steal Awaits You in Portland Now! Everything you want and need is within walking distance of this gorgeous southwest-themed tiny home. You'll experience acclaimed restaurants, bars, and shops all just a step away. You won't run out of things to do. Great things come in small packages and that's true here, with everything you need for your stay in beautiful Portland.

The reviews are FANTASTIC!

Had a great stay in this lovely tiny house! It is in an awesome walkable area with cute shops/restaurants. It’s pretty chilly and not as insulated, so I would ask the host for extra blankets (she was very responsive). :-) ~ Jenna

Really enjoyed staying at Sophie's tiny home! It had everything we needed for a comfortable stay in a great (walkable) area, without cutting any corners, despite being a 'tiny' home. Parking was a breeze with free street parking available to us within 1-2 neighboring houses of distance at any time of day/night as we came and went. The house itself has all the amenities you could need for a comfortable stay in town, especially if you're interested in being right on Alberta street. Will certainly stay at Sophie's tiny home again! ~ Naveed

I can't Wait! If you want to book this very cool Portland stay, go here.

