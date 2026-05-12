Tri-Cities Weather Could Get Rough Wednesday With Strong Winds and Thunderstorms

We've had some gorgeous weather lately in the Tri-Cities, but Wednesday in the Columbia Basin is shaping up to be something totally different.

Wednesday Weather Alert: Damaging Wind Gusts Possible Across the Region

Our temperatures have been 10 to 15 degrees above normal, but now look for temperatures to drop over the next few days.

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Weather Could Get Rough Wednesday With Strong Winds and Thunderstorms

The National Weather Service is forecasting increasing clouds, with a low around 58.

Breezy, with a northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph for last Tuesday night.

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Wednesday is when our local weather could change drastically. Rain showers likely, mainly between 11 am and 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70.

Windy, with a southwest wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Thursday looks better as the wind will taper off and temperatures will return to normal. Sunny and Breezy with the high near 75.

As we enter the rest of the week, ensure you have things secured, as the wind will be blowing through the Columbia Basin.