Anticipated Groundbreaking For New Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is Soon!
The time is finally here for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Groundbreaking.
It's been a long time in the works and it's happening next Wednesday, November 30th. A special Groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 am at 1312 South 18th Avenue. According to a press release from the City of Pasco:
The need for a new facility was identified in 2016 when Pasco, the City of Kennewick Government, and the City of Richland Government partnered to construct a new facility in Pasco. The existing facility is at capacity and has exceeded its useful life.
What will the new shelter feature?
• Interior kennels for dogs and cats
• Separate areas for animals and humans to meet and greet so people can spend some time with their prospective pets
• Exam and isolation rooms for sick and injured animals
• Four separate fenced play areas outside the building for the animals to play
• New parking with ADA accessibility
• Improved access to 18th Avenue
The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a publically-funded stray/redemption facility serving residents and animals in Pasco, Richland, and Kennewick.
I'm an animal lover with two cats currently in the household. Both are rescues.
Hope to see you at this wonderful celebration. A new shelter is desperately needed in our community.