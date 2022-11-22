Anticipated Groundbreaking For New Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is Soon!

The time is finally here for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Groundbreaking.

It's been a long time in the works and it's happening next Wednesday, November 30th. A special Groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 am at 1312 South 18th Avenue. According to a press release from the City of Pasco:

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

The need for a new facility was identified in 2016 when Pasco, the City of Kennewick Government, and the City of Richland Government partnered to construct a new facility in Pasco. The existing facility is at capacity and has exceeded its useful life.

What will the new shelter feature?

Canva Canva loading...

• Interior kennels for dogs and cats

• Separate areas for animals and humans to meet and greet so people can spend some time with their prospective pets

• Exam and isolation rooms for sick and injured animals

• Four separate fenced play areas outside the building for the animals to play

• New parking with ADA accessibility

• Improved access to 18th Avenue

Tri Cities Animal Shelter Facebook Tri Cities Animal Shelter Facebook loading...

The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a publically-funded stray/redemption facility serving residents and animals in Pasco, Richland, and Kennewick.

I'm an animal lover with two cats currently in the household. Both are rescues.

PB PB loading...

Hope to see you at this wonderful celebration. A new shelter is desperately needed in our community.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.