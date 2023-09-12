“Smelly” Washington State Town Is Among The ‘Coolest Cities’ in North America

What Are The "Smelliest" Cities In Washington State?

I love an underdog and I generally root for them when I can. One town in Washington State has been ranked as one of the coolest places in the nation and I'm not talking weather-wise.



New Survey Has Surprising Inclusion Of Washington State Town As Coolest

A new survey by Betway analyzed cities across North America based on their art scene, nightlife, diversity, and commitment to sustainability and the results are in…

It was cool to see two Washington State and Oregon cities make the list and it should come as no surprise that Portland was voted "coolest city" in the nation. Seattle also made the list as the 4th coolest city in the nation.

Another Washington State city made the list that might be a surprise to you and that's Tacoma Washington!

I've always heard the jokes about the "smell" of Tacoma and having grown up in a town like Lewiston Idaho, I'm quite aware of the reputation of some of our "smelly" towns around the Pacific Northwest.

But as the report says, Tacoma has its iconic Tacoma Dome which stands as a cultural centerpiece, hosting concerts, sporting events, and exhibitions.

Tacoma's thriving arts scene is exemplified by the Museum of Glass, showcasing the works of renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly, and numerous galleries in the historic Theater District. The city's proximity to Mount Rainier National Park offers outdoor enthusiasts hiking, skiing, and stunning vistas.

Tacoma's diverse dining scene highlights Pacific Northwest cuisine, while its commitment to sustainability and green spaces is evident in its numerous parks and waterfront developments.

Tourism is thriving in Tacoma Washington hence the high ranking of 26 out of 40 cities on the survey from across the nation.

I love a good underdog story and it's nice to see Tacoma Washington get some love as all places in Washington State have a lot to offer anyone traveling and living in our great state of Washington.

You can read more about this survey and their rankings here.

