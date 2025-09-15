Heads Up, Richland: Swift & Wright Roundabout Closing for Work

If you live in Richland, be prepared for a slight delay over the next few days as the City of Richland winds down its Intersections Safety Improvements project.

Roundabout Closure Coming to Swift & Wright This September

According to a posting on the City of Richland's Facebook page, the intersection at the Swift Boulevard and Wright Avenue roundabout will be closed for a few days this week.

Get our free mobile app

From September 16th through September 19th, the roundabout will be closed while crews finish up asphalt repairs.

Final Repairs to Close Swift & Wright Roundabout for Four Days

A clearly marked detour will be in place to help guide traffic safely around the work zone.

credit: City of Richland credit: City of Richland loading...

So, what’s been happening with all this work? According to the posting, the improvements were designed with one goal in mind: making the streets safer to navigate.

By upgrading intersections across Richland, the project has focused on boosting safety, visibility, and reliability for everyone

I'm sure it'll frustrate some drivers over the next few days, but the good news, it'll soon be complete, and who doesn't love to drive on new roads when they are completed?

City officials know closures like this can be frustrating, which is why crews are pushing to get the job wrapped up as quickly and efficiently as possible. Once complete, this will mark the end of the project.

READ NEXT: Major Retail Chains Closing Locations Around Washington State

Major Retail Closures in Washington State: 7 Stores We’ll Miss These seven stores were HUGE in our lives growing up in Washington State, and now several are no longer open - do you recall shopping at any of these retail giants in the Evergreen state? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals