Extremely Strong Winds to Hit Tri-Cities, Are you Ready?

Extreme winds are hitting Tri-Cities this weekend-Are you prepared?

A wind advisory is in effect from 7 am Saturday through 7 pm. From the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon:

WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected.

WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands.

IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Batten down the hatches, Tri-Cities, secure those trampolines:

Secure your belongings. No one wants to lose a trampoline. No one wants to lose their garbage cans. And, no one wants to lose power. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages could result. If you're driving, please exercise caution, especially if you're operating a high profile vehicle.

If you lose power, some resources you can contact are:

Benton PUD at 509-582-2175

Franklin PUD at 509-547-5591

Benton Rural Electric Association at 509-967-2921

West Richland Utilities at 509-967-3431

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages

