Two Spokane County Deputies Critically Wounded in Domestic Violence Shooting

Two Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are in critical condition after a domestic violence situation at a residence in the 18700 block of S. Smythe Road in the Spokane Valley.

Two Spokane County Deputies Fighting for Their Lives After Being Shot

On November 3, 2026, at approximately 2:25 pm, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported domestic violence shooting call at a residence in the 18700 block of S. Smythe Road.

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Washington Deputies Shot While Attempting to Rescue Domestic Violence Victim

One adult female victim stated she had been shot and needed medical attention.

Arriving Deputies learned the adult male suspect had an active felony warrant for his arrest, may have access to additional weapons, and that there were possibly additional victims; the Spokane County SWAT Team responded to assist.

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At approximately 3:15 pm, fearing for the victim’s safety, the SWAT Team and Deputies began to approach the suspect’s residence to make exigent entry. As they did, shots were fired from inside the home, and two Deputies were critically injured. Other Deputies returned fire and worked to move their severely injured teammates to a position of cover and provide medical aid.

Finding both Deputies critically injured, immediate life-saving medical aid was requested, including Life Flight helicopters, and a portion of I-90 and US-195 was closed by the Washington State Patrol and other local agencies for the emergency transport.

The adult female victim was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Deputies remain hospitalized in critical condition. Keep these deputies in your prayers.