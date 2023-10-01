Which Small Town in WA Was Named Best for Main Street Shopping?

Every small town has a Main Street that's usually the hub of activity.

Over the years I've had the pleasure of living in several small towns all over the country and loved every minute of shopping at Main Street boutiques and shops. Some of my most prized possessions were purchased at Main Street businesses.

The website Cheapism has listed the best Main Street shopping districts in the USA.

As for Washington, I would have thought Walla Walla or Leavenworth would take the top honor. But, no. It's Winthrop! Not only is the town noted for best Main Street shopping in the state, the picturesque views of the Cascade Mountains, there's so much more.

Winthrop really is a popular vacation destination and offers many lodging options. You have your choice of hotels, motels, cabins, and campgrounds. There's an option for every budget.

When it comes to shopping in Winthrop, Cheapism offers up the following:

In addition to shops and restaurants, a museum, galleries, and a rhythm and blues festival are part of the experience.

You can bet the next time I get to Winthrop, I'm stopping at each and every shop. Fight me!

Check out video below courtesy of Winthrop Washington.

