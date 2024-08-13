It's always a little sad when we see this notice come around, it signals the end of summer and Fall soon approaching.

But it's an exciting time of year when the air turns crisp in the evenings, kids are back in school and we'll be donning our jeans and boots again.

Get our free mobile app

Preparing your yard or pasture for Fall and Winter takes a bit of preparation. Don't forget to make an appointment with your lawn maintenance guy for Sprinkler Blowout. Or if you do it yourself, plan a date before the weather gets too cold.

How do I know when to Fertilize?

It might also be a good time to fertilize the yard or pasture or spray for weeds. Be sure to follow all directives listed on fertilizer to keep your yard looking its best and keep safe with rules and laws surrounding chemicals.

When will my irrigation water be shut off?

South Columbia Basin Irrigation District announced the 2024 Water Shutoff Dates.

Ditchrider service will soon be scaled back from 6 to 5 days per week. Full Saturday service will be provided through September 21st.

After that date, service will be available Monday through Friday. The final day to order water delivery changes will be Monday, October 21st.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, ditch riders will close all farm unit and water service contract turnouts as they begin to drain the canal system.

How do I get my questions answered at the Irrigation District

For questions about the water shutoff dates, and Saturday ditch rides, Call John O' Callaghan at 509-547-1735. This number is also the number to call for after-hours information.

4 Reasons to Think Twice About Drinking from a Garden Hose Growing up, none of us thought twice about drinking from a garden hose. The facts below strongly suggest we should've. Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela