Richland Police are Arresting More for Trespassing and Drug Use

Richland Police arrested a man for trespassing on Friday on a railroad crossing island.

It happened near Duportail Street and State Route 240, an area known for narcotics use. Frequent calls are made regarding traffic safety as well as dug use.

As Officers arrived to the area, the man immediately refused to cooperate, by walking away. A patrol vehicle was able to deter the man from going further. He was detained by Police on the Duportail Bridge. After refusing to identify himself, the suspect was arrested for trespassing. A search of the man found him in possession of narcotics.

The male was booked into the Benton County Jail. He's charged with trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.

