Richland Police are Arresting More for Trespassing and Drug Use
Richland Police arrested a man for trespassing on Friday on a railroad crossing island.
Get our free mobile app
It happened near Duportail Street and State Route 240, an area known for narcotics use. Frequent calls are made regarding traffic safety as well as dug use.
As Officers arrived to the area, the man immediately refused to cooperate, by walking away. A patrol vehicle was able to deter the man from going further. He was detained by Police on the Duportail Bridge. After refusing to identify himself, the suspect was arrested for trespassing. A search of the man found him in possession of narcotics.
The male was booked into the Benton County Jail. He's charged with trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.
Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.