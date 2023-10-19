17-Year-Old Girl Arrested for Assault & Possession in Richland

A teen girl was arrested and placed on a 72-hour hold for assaulting another teen.

Richland Police arrested the 17-year-old suspect after she allegedly assaulted another juvenile. It happened at Mansfield Playground on Tuesday afternoon. Officers arrived at the scene at about 3 pm, where they found the female juvenile victim and a witness. A video of the incident was given to Police by the witness.

After viewing, the teen suspect was located at the Knight Street Transfer Center.

As the suspect was taken into custody, she kicked an Officer who was searching her for weapons. The suspect was then restrained and taken to a local hospital for medical clearance. It was determined that she was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics. The suspect was then placed on a 72-hour hold. She now faces several charges, including Assault, Minor in Possession, and Minor in Consumption of Alcohol.

It's unlawful for any person under 21 to consume, possess, or acquire any liquor.

A conviction can carry penalties of up to a maximum of 364 days in jail and up to a $5,000 fine. According to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board:

You do not have to be in actual possession of alcohol to be cited for an MIP. If you are exhibiting the effects of having consumed alcohol (alcohol on your breath, results of a breathalyzer test, statements by others, etc.), you may be charged with an MIP offense. The maximum penalty is one year in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both.

