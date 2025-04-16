What Happens if You Refuse To Get a REAL ID in Washington State?

The REAL ID deadline is fast approaching in Washington State, but what happens if you simply refuse to get the newest form of ID in the Evergreen State?



Saying 'No' to a REAL ID? Unpack the Fallout in Washington State

You've heard a lot about REAL ID and the need to have it when you travel within the United States.

For me, it's another crash grab because why do I need another ID to travel within a country that I was born and raised in?

So, what does REAL ID do for you?

REAL ID is a type of identification that meets federal security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards in the United States.

It was established by the REAL ID Act of 2005, which was passed in response to recommendations from the 9/11 Commission to set stronger security standards for government-issued IDs.

Key Things to Know About REAL ID:

✅ What It Does:

Starting May 7, 2025, a REAL ID-compliant license or ID (or a valid passport, military ID, or other TSA-acceptable ID) will be required to:

Board federally regulated commercial flights within the U.S.

Enter secure federal facilities (like military bases or some federal buildings)

Visit nuclear power plants

Can you refuse to get a REAL ID in Washington State?

Yes, you can choose not to obtain a REAL ID in Washington State. The state offers both standard and Enhanced Driver Licenses (EDLs) or Enhanced ID cards (EIDs).

While EDLs and EIDs are REAL ID-compliant, standard licenses are not. Standard licenses are marked with "Federal Limits Apply" and are valid for driving and general identification purposes within the state

You can refuse to get a REAL ID, but be prepared to have your travel within the continental United States limited if you want to fly.

If you do have a passport, that can also replace the REAL ID requirement to board a flight in the US.

So, legally, you don't have to get a REAL ID enhanced license, but be aware of those restrictions if you don't have one in Washington State. As much as I think it's a cash grab, I'll be betting my new ID in May like everyone else in Washington.

