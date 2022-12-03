A Pasco Police Officer shot in the line of duty is now home to recover.

Pasco Police Officer Jeremy Jones was shot making an arrest Thursday, December 1st near 12th Avenue North and Riverview Drive in Pasco. Officer Jones was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske issued the following:

27-year-old Devontea Wright was arrested for a Kennewick assault. According to Oregon State records, Wright is considered to be an unreported sex offender.

Officer Jones was escorted home on Friday from Kadlec Regional Medical Center to his home to recover from his injuries.

Officer Jones is a 16-year veteran of the Pasco Police Department. Officer Jones was shot while assisting the U.S. Marshal's Task Force to arrest Wright. A $100,000 nationwide warrant was issued for the arrest of Devontea Wright.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

