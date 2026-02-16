Pasco Police Spread Puppy Love with K-9 Valentine Cards

Pasco Police Spread Puppy Love with K-9 Valentine Cards

Pasco Police via Facebook

I love our K-9 officers, and Pasco Police this Valentine's Day dropped some sweet Valentine's cards that'll make you swoon.

The Pasco Police Facebook page posted these adorable Valentine's Day card and all of our favorite K-9's are represented.

You can't just pick one favorite. Take a look at the V-day Cards below:

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Aren't they adorable?

Pasco Police always celebrate the holidays in fun ways, and hopefully, you'll positively encounter their K-9s because you wouldn't want to be bitten, as they will take a bite out of crime.

