Pasco Police Spread Puppy Love with K-9 Valentine Cards
I love our K-9 officers, and Pasco Police this Valentine's Day dropped some sweet Valentine's cards that'll make you swoon.
Pasco Police Share the Love with Adorable K-9 Valentines
Get our free mobile app
The Pasco Police Facebook page posted these adorable Valentine's Day card and all of our favorite K-9's are represented.
Pasco Police Go Full Puppy Love Mode with K-9 Valentines
You can't just pick one favorite. Take a look at the V-day Cards below:
Pasco Police Spread Puppy Love with K-9 Valentine Cards
Pasco Police is dropping some sweet K-9 Valentine's Day cards, and we are here for it
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Aren't they adorable?
Pasco Police always celebrate the holidays in fun ways, and hopefully, you'll positively encounter their K-9s because you wouldn't want to be bitten, as they will take a bite out of crime.
The Ultimate Dog-Lover’s Guide: 7 Tri-Cities Restaurants That Welcome Your Pup!
We love to bring our fur babies with us out to eat, especially when the weather gets so pretty in the Tri-Cities in Washington.
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby