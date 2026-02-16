I love our K-9 officers, and Pasco Police this Valentine's Day dropped some sweet Valentine's cards that'll make you swoon.

Pasco Police Share the Love with Adorable K-9 Valentines

The Pasco Police Facebook page posted these adorable Valentine's Day card and all of our favorite K-9's are represented.

Pasco Police Go Full Puppy Love Mode with K-9 Valentines

You can't just pick one favorite. Take a look at the V-day Cards below:

Pasco Police Spread Puppy Love with K-9 Valentine Cards Pasco Police is dropping some sweet K-9 Valentine's Day cards, and we are here for it Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Aren't they adorable?

Pasco Police always celebrate the holidays in fun ways, and hopefully, you'll positively encounter their K-9s because you wouldn't want to be bitten, as they will take a bite out of crime.