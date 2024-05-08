Back in Time: Oregon’s Oldest PNW Distillery Is Still Open

Crafting Tradition: Exploring the Enduring Legacy of Oregon's Oldest PNW Distillery

Are you looking for a great road trip from the Tri-Cities?

One of my wife's favorite places to travel to is in Hood River and it has quite the history.

A Legacy Unbroken: Oregon's Oldest PNW Distillery Continues to Thrive

The oldest distillery in the Pacific Northwest is located just a few hours away from the Tri-Cities.

Hood River Distillers, the oldest distillery in Oregon, has been a staple in the spirits industry since 1934.

It's celebrating its 90th anniversary!

Founded by Ted Pooley and Ned Marshall, this distillery began by producing fruit wine, and brandy.

Over the years, Hood River Distillers has grown to become a major player in the industry, producing over one million cases per year and distributing its products nationwide.

Located along the Columbia River in Hood River, Oregon, the current bottling facility has been operational since 1968.

Over the years, there have been several upgrades to both storage capacity and production line efficiency to meet the growing demand for their products.

Hood River Distillers' core distribution may have started in the Pacific Northwest, but today their products can be found throughout the United States.

With over one million cases produced annually, this distillery has truly made a name for itself in the industry.

From its beginnings in making fruit wine and brandy to becoming an industry leader producing over one million cases per year, this distillery has certainly made its mark on the spirits world.

So next time you raise a glass of your favorite spirit from Hood River Distillers, remember that you're not just tasting liquor – you're tasting history.

