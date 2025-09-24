Get ready to hit the road for a three-day weekend road trip adventure in the Yakima Valley. There are events for each day of the weekend from Friday, October 17th through Sunday, October 19th.

It's not a holiday, per se, but there definitely are three reasons to take the weekend off and indulge yourself: a Broadway show in Yakima, an upscale wine + food tasting event in Prosser, and an organic vineyard tour in Zillah.

A Celebration of Washington’s Premier Wineries and Broadway's Biggest Musical

Chicago the Musical on Broadway Photo Credit Yamine Kettal on Unsplash loading...

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17TH: Chicago the Musical at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima

Bop along in your seat as you hear Broadway's biggest show tunes including All That Jazz and more cabaret hits. Chicago is the longest running Broadway musical show in the country. Tickets start at $33 (includes $4.00 facility fee)

When: Friday, October 17th and Saturday, October 18th at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Capitol Theatre 19 S 3rd St, Yakima, WA

A hot air balloon floating over a river in Prosser, WA Jacob Grishey on Unsplash loading...

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18TH: Over the Barrel in Prosser

The Seasons Music Project and the Junior League of Yakima are sponsoring this foodie event that brings in visitors to the area from all over Washington. This event will have unlimited wine tastings from over 20 wineries, plus gourmet small food plates, and live music.

One special feature of Over the Barrel will include a one and a half hour tasting event that includes special sampling of award-winning wines, complimentary bites, and cooking + food pairing demos from two well-renowned chefs. There will also be live music and vendor booths.

When: Saturday, October 18, 2025, starting at 12:30 p.m. for VIP; 2:30 for General Admission tickets

Where: 2140A Wine Country Road, Prosser, WA

Paradiso Del Sol Winery and Organic Vineyard in Zillah Paradiso Del Sol Winery. Photo: Google Street View loading...

Vineyard Tour and Wine Tastings at Paradiso Del Sol Organic Vineyard in Zillah

This award-winning winery in Zillah boasts an organic vineyard. Paradiso Del Sol has a reputation for providing guests with an upscale wine tasting room experience. Vineyard owner Paul Vandenberg will give a special tour of three vineyards, ending your two-hour tour with perfect food pairings in delectable bites.

When: 9 a.m. Sunday, October 19th

Where: 3230 Highland Drive, Zillah, WA

Now you've got three really wonderful things to do the weekend of October 17th through 19th! Go ahead and put in your PTO request now so that you can have one dazzling weekend of fun to look forward to this October!