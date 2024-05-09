Newly Banned Chemical Still Lurking In Washington State Garages

Hazards and Environmental Concerns: The Case for Banning Methylene Chloride

A chemical that's been banned by the EPA might be still lurking in your garage.

On April 30, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized a ban on most uses of methylene chloride, a dangerous chemical found in paint strippers and chemical refinishers.

This chemical has been linked to various forms of cancer, neurotoxicity, liver harm, and even death.

Methylene Chloride is a highly toxic substance that has been used in various products such as paint strippers and chemical refinishers.

Exposure to this chemical has been shown to cause liver cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, brain cancer, cancer of the blood, and cancer of the central nervous system.

Additionally, it can lead to neurotoxicity and liver harm. With the finalized ban by the EPA, most uses of methylene chloride will now be prohibited in an effort to save lives and reduce health risks.

Washington State residents should be aware of the dangers associated with methylene chloride and take precautions when using products that may contain this chemical.

It's time to check your old garage bottles and cans and remove them. You can read more on the EPA's ban on Methylene Chloride here.

