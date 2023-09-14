Drivers, Beware: New Speed Limits are Now Posted in West Richland

Motorists, take notice, NEW speed limits are posted in West Richland.

Speed limits have changed in areas on Keene Road from Bombing Range Road to Ruppert Road. The new speed limit is 40 mph. You'll notice that some signs have flags on them. Please follow the speed limit.

School bus safety is a concern of the West Richland Police Department.

When a school bus is stopped, with the RED STOP sign out, you are to STOP. It is not legal to slow down and drive around the bus. STOP. It's the law. And, in school safety zones, the speed limit is 20 mph. See more from the West Richland Police Department's Facebook page, below.

