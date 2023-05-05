National Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 13th, How Can You Help?

“Stamp Out Hunger has been a way for letter carriers to give back to the community,” said Mele Ball, NALC President Branch 1528. “With every birthday card, Mother’s Day packages and other items we deliver on our routes, we get to know the people and become part of the neighborhood. This is our way to help out those families in our community that might need a little extra help. So, we are trying something a little new this year. We will be delivering envelopes around the community to give everyone an easy way to contribute to the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. No stamp is required. If you would like to donate with a check, just put it in the envelope and we will get it out there. The second way is to scan the QR code and donate.”

• Nearly every mailbox in the Tri-Cities is receiving an envelope in May that, if left for their mail carrier on May 13, will be delivered to Second Harvest without the need for postage. Mail your tax-deductible check, payable to Second Harvest, in the envelope.

• Make a secure, online donation by visiting 2-harvest.org/stampouthunger or by scanning the QR code located inside the Second Harvest envelope.

• Interested in donating food? Please donate directly to your neighborhood food pantry. To find the pantry nearest you, visit foodfinder.2-harvest.org.